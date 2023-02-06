Spring Grove-area residents rally around historic Hoke House as demolition looms

The Hoke House, one of the oldest structures in Spring Grove Borough, may not be standing for much longer.

Rutter's, which owns the property, applied for a demolition permit in early January — once again mobilizing the efforts of local preservations set on saving the 18th-century tavern that sits along a busy traffic circle.

"Once it’s gone, it will never come back," said Paul Nevin, one of the organizers of the Friends of Hoke House group.

For now, the issue rests with borough officials.

According to Borough Manager Zach Gulden, the preservationists have limited options to block the planned demolition. They can appeal to the borough, which itself has until Feb. 16 to approve or deny the permit. Borough Council ultimately announced an emergency meeting, planned for Feb. 13, to gather input from the community.

Rutter's did not respond to requests for comment.

Nevin and others spoke at the Spring Grove Borough's most recent planning meeting last week, asking the borough to deny the permit. Although the planning commission has no say in the permit approval, it was the only borough meeting scheduled at the time before the permit due date.

"That house is very important to the historical part of this town," said resident Shawn Carbaugh. "There is a lot more in that house that is worth saving than Rutter's would like you to know about. I don't know that there is anything that can be done, but I think we ought to try."

Madison Crouthamel, a Hoke family descendant, said her grandmother and her grandmother's cousins have fond memories of the house where they spent so much of their respective childhoods.

"They have fond memories of being there," Crouthamel said.

This isn't the first time the house has been up for demolition. In 2014, the borough issued a letter to Rutter's stating the building had to be brought up to code or be demolished. Crouthamel, who was in high school at the time, remembered joining the Friends of Hoke House group to help prevent the last threatened demolition.

The Friends of Hoke House approached Rutter's and offered to restore the building, even signing an agreement with the chain of gas stations and convenience stores. According to the agreement, the group agreed to restore the structure and, if the building wasn't leased after three years, the Friends of Hoke House would not interfere with any decision made over the house's use — including demolition.

That period has since passed without a lease being signed, according to Gulden, ultimately leading to January's permit application.

Despite that previous agreement with Rutter's, Nevin said the group plans to continue its efforts.

"We cannot fight against demolition," he said. "But we are continuing to inform the public of the significance of the house and what Spring Grove and York County will be losing."

The Hoke House dates to 1750, when it was first opened as Wilson Tavern and is one of the three oldest structures in the borough, he said. The building has functioned variously as part of a farm and as a public library.

Another way the building could be preserved is taking apart piece by piece and reconstructing it on separate property, Nevin said. However, he said that option is unlikely given the latest threat of demolition.

Crouthamel said the citizens' group has been working steadfastly to save the house for the last decade.

"We did make several points of success where we were able to push back demolition permits in the past," Crouthamel said. "I just want people to remember the efforts that were in place before 2023."

Residents can attend the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the borough offices located at 1 Campus Avenue, Spring Grove.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.