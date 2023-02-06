'It was beyond help': Fire claims life of Fairview Township woman

A 92-year-old woman was found dead inside her house after a devastating fire.

Emergency officials responded to the blaze just before 2 a.m. Monday at 369 Thorley Road. According to Fairview Township Fire Chief Eric Hawkins, more than 15 trucks from nine departments came to assist.

By the time the fire crews arrived, Hawkins said it was too late to help the resident, a 92-year-old woman who was discovered dead inside. Her name has not yet been released.

"It was beyond help," Hawkins said. "We tried to get to her, but it was too hot."

The blaze was extinguished in about 45 minutes, Hawkins said, though fire officials and state police stayed for hours after to investigate the blaze. A cause has not been identified at this time, he said.

In his report, Hawkins estimated total damages totaling $175,000 for the house and belongings.

MORE:Who was Morgan Daub, the woman at heart of family's planned suicide?

MORE:Mental health evaluation ordered for woman charged with embezzling nearly $1M

More:Is York City ready for ShotSpotter and a citywide camera network?

The victim lived alone, Hawkins added.

The 92-year-old woman's name will be identified later Monday, the York County Coroner said.