Elderly woman dies in Fairview Twp. house fire

Staff report

A state police fire marshal is investigating an early morning blaze in Fairview Township that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The fire marshal was dispatched just before 2 a.m. Monday to 369 Thorley Road for a residential structure fire, according to a state police news release.

Who was Morgan Daub, the woman at heart of family's planned suicide?

'Follow me,' York County woman wrote in video before murder-suicide pact

The Fairview Township Police Department and Fire Department were on the scene and reported the 92-year-old homeowner was dead inside the home, police said.

The structure is a total loss.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, police said.