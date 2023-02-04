New turn restrictions start Monday in Hanover

Hanover Borough Police are advising drivers of new right-turn-only restrictions that go into effect Monday in several locations in the borough.

Those locations include:

East Walnut Street at York Street — between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Franklin Street at Frederick Street — between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Walnut Street at Baltimore Street — between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

The Hanover Borough Council approved the ordinance enacting the restrictions following traffic studies at those locations.

Police said the purpose of the restrictions is to reduce the number of traffic accidents and related injuries as a result of drivers attempting to turn at, or cross, these intersections during peak traffic hours.

Police will be monitoring these areas to make sure the new restrictions are observed.

