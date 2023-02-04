Bridge work to cause Route 30 lane restrictions

Drivers who travel over the Wrights Ferry Bridge that spans the Susquehanna River along Route 30 should be aware of nighttime lane restrictions that will be in place starting Monday.

The lane restrictions on the bridge will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Thursday night between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The right lane and right shoulder will to both eastbound and westbound traffic, with a left lane remaining open. Only one direction will be restricted at a time.

Lane restrictions will be in place, PennDOT said, to allow workers to install strain gauges, which will measure stresses to the bridge due to weight and movement.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone.

Updates on road conditions along major roadways can be found at www.511PA.com.

