How low can it go? Windy days ahead will make temps feel even colder

Blustery days will make already cold days feel even colder this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, York County will have a high temperature Friday around 21 by 5 p.m. A northwest wind between 17 and 21 mph, with gusts up to 34 mph, will be blowing throughout the day.

With the wind chill factor, temps will feel like 5 to 7 degrees and as low as 2 degrees with higher wind gusts.

Friday night’s temperature will be around 12 degrees with feel-like temperatures between 2 and minus-5. With wind gusts as high as 30 mph, temps could feel as low as minus-10 degrees.

The weather service is forecasting temperatures to slowly go up as the weekend goes along.

Saturday will have a high of 31 degrees and a low of around 25. Winds Saturday night could make temperatures feel 10 degrees.

The warm up continues on Sunday with a high of 49 degrees and a low of 33.

Those temperatures hold as a new work week begins. Here is the outlook for the first part of next week:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 54 and breezy.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37.