Inspector finds chemical jug used as make-shift rice server

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 1/25/2023

YORK BUFFET - 2965 CONCORD RD. - YORK, PA

An open employee's beverage container with a flip top lid was observed on cooks' line, a food preparation area. Employee beverages stored directly over clean food utensils.

A one-gallon chemical jug was cut into handled scoop and utilized as a utensil to dispense cooked rice.

Severely dented canned tapioca pudding and hoisen sauce observed in the dry storage area and are intended for use or sale in the food facility.

Hand sink faucet did not turn on water. Water line was closed at the inlet valve.

Ceiling tiles over the floor mixer are splattered with old food. Ceiling vents and light shields have an accumulation of static dust.

Raw fish was stored directly over garlic bread in the double door refrigerator in the rear kitchen. Raw shell eggs stored directly on cooked noodles.

Observed old food and dirt on surfaces of slicer and mixer that are not in use.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Observed sides of flat grill, in sushi area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Cleaver and pizza wheel stored as clean had dried food on food contact surface.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Inspection Violations: 1/23/2023

MILLENNIUM PIZZERIA INC. - 26 S. BALTIMORE ST. - DILLSBURG, PA

Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Green shelves in the walk-in cooler area are rusted and in need of repair or replacing.

Observed an accumulation of frozen condensate on the fan unit in the walk-in cooler. It is dripping and accumulating on the floor.

Condensation from the sandwich cooler is leaking into a tray under the cooler.

Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply three-compartment sinks at the time of this inspection.

Employee personal items (food, bookbags, cellphones etc.) not stored in a designated space and facility does not offer locker rooms or employee break room.

Air freshener and peroxide stored above food and food containers in the kitchen area. Corrected

Employee medication Ibuprofen observed stored above a food prep area in the kitchen area. Corrected.

Hood filters are in need of cleaning, accumulation of grease and dust.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the women's area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Salami in the walk-in cooler and tuna fish in the reach-in cooler area stored open with no covering.

Sugar, salt, flour, yeast ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Observed in use tongs hanging from oven door handle. In use utensil must be stored in a manner to prevent contamination. Corrected.

Observed residue on the underside on the racks in the walk-in cooler.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Inspector will send a copy via email.

Observed cooked pizza on front counter not protected from contamination from customers (hands, coughing, sneezing).

Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but pizza foods observed being held for more than 4 hours.

Observed sides of fryers with accumulation of grease and in need of cleaning.

Observed utensils in drawer of dough prep stored in a manner where the non-food contact handles are not easily accessible. Utensils are stored jumbled.

Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Corrected.

Inspection Violations: 1/23/2023

HIGH'S #153 - 3311 N. GEORGE ST. - EMIGSVILLE, PA

(Follow Up To Previous Inspection)