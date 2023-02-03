Hersheypark is opening early this year and debuting a new coaster

Hersheypark's 2023 season marks the debut of a new roller coaster and additional park days.

The original Wildcat operated for 100 years but is now succeeded by a new first of its kind ride.

According to park officials, Wildcat's Revenge is Hersheypark's 15th coaster and the first hybrid coaster in the state. The ride lasts almost three minutes and starts off with a 140-foot hill and reaches up to 62 mph and boasts 3,510 feet of track.

Inspector finds chemical jug used as make-shift rice server

York-Adams League weekend preview: What's at stake as regular season closes

In 'unprecedented' move, U.S. Rep. Perry is in a position to investigate himself

For the first time Hersheypark will be open on weekends starting April 1 throughout spring and the rest of the parks 2023 season. According to the park, the new schedule will accommodate seasonal events like the park's Halloween event or Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

For those looking to buy tickets ahead of time, Hershey has a couple offers available now. There are deals for 1-day tickets, 2023 season passes and resort and campground packages. More information on rates and offers is available on the park website at www.Hersheypark.com/official-resorts/packages.

Hersheypark is hiring employees for the upcoming season. Jobs are available inside and outside the park, including culinary and housekeeping jobs at the park resorts. To get more information on jobs and applications visit www.HersheyJobs.com.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.