Peoples Bank Park job fair to feature dozens of employers

Peoples Bank Park is hosting a job fair Thursday featuring dozens of companies from across the region.

Park spokesperson Doug Eppler said the even is open to the public and will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Stella Skybox level of the park at 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York. Featured employers run the gamut, he said, ranging from construction to healthcare.

The companies will hold on-site interviews and discuss openings in various fields, Eppler said. Several companies may even hire candidates on the spot.

No registration is required to attend but attendees are encouraged to bring their resume, he said. The York Revolution will also be at the fair to discuss event staff positions for the 2023 season.

This job fair has been held for several years and comes from collaboration of the York County Economic Alliance and SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK.

