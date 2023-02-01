Muddy Run power plant to test sirens on Thursday

The Muddy Run hydroelectric power plant is testing emergency sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It is the first of three times the sirens will be tested throughout the year. There will be brief tone followed by the words "this is a test, this is a test," according to officials at Constellation, the company that owns the plant.

The test will last two minutes, and no public, county or local emergency organization action is needed during the test. If any maintenance is deemed necessary, it will happen during the test, said Brandy Donaldson, a manager at Generation Communications East.

The system is made up of six speakers mounted on poles upstream and downstream of the plant in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and in Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

