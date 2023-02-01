Cold not fit for a groundhog coming to York on Friday

Punxsutawney Phil will get his chance to predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter on Thursday.

Friday, he'll want to go back into hiding.

After a Groundhog Day Thursday with a high temperature of 43 and a low of 25, things will be downright bone-chilling in York County heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Friday’s high will be near 27, but with winds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 37, wind chill temperatures could range between 2 and 13 degrees.

Friday night’s low will be near 11 degrees.

Saturday will be cold as well, with a high near 29 and a low around 22.

Six more weeks of winter? York County's Groundhog Day events will decide

Sunday will begin a bit of a warm up, with a high of 48 and a low of 32. That warm up will continue Monday, with a high near 50 and a low of 32.

Before all that happens, Wednesday’s weather outlook includes plenty of sun, with a high near 37 and a low around 23.