Car crashes into Red Lion high school

A car crashed into Red Lion Area Senior High School Tuesday night, causing damage to the school’s athletic training room.

According to a Red Lion Area School District post on Facebook, around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, a silver Honda sedan crashed through the wall of the at the rear of the school, near the Fitzkee Athletic Center entrance.

According to school officials, the crash impacted the athletic trainer’s room, and as a safety precaution, the space will not be used or available to students or staff until further notice.

Daily school operations Wednesday went on as normal.

York County Regional Police is investigating the crash. Red Lion Area High School administration, district administration and fire department also responded to the crash scene to assess the damage.