York City Police commissioner forum to focus on Group Violence Intervention

The York City Police commissioner's next community forum on Monday will focus on the Group Violence Intervention project.

At 6 p.m. Monday at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 350 Chestnut St., York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow and other officials will listen to the public's ideas and concerns and discuss the GVI project.

GVI began as a program to address gun violence from chronic offenders involved in group criminal activity, the York City Police Department website said.

"GVI is a strategy where a message is delivered to those identified as contributing to gun violence. They are instructed that the violence has to stop and that help is available to exit this lifestyle," Capt. Daniel Lentz said. "We have one phone number these members can call to seek help. If the violence continues, then heavy law enforcement action will be taken."

With this project, the department seeks to reduce gun violence through community outreach and create law enforcement strategies that equally engage police and the community, according to the website.

"Safe, alive, and free is the message of GVI," city officials said. The project seeks to keep at-risk youth safe and free and out of the hospital or jail.

More details on the GVI project are available on the YCPD website: https://york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkpd/8395/content/group-violence-initiative-gvi.

