Temps to take a tumble first week of February

January brought some surprisingly mild weather to York County. As the calendar turns over the February, there will be some more familiar winter temperatures during the first week of the month.

The National Weather Service in State College expects temperatures to take a tumble throughout the week.

Tuesday starts off with a 30% chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., with a high of around 39. Precipitation amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Those snow chances go up to 40% Tuesday night with a low near 27.

Wednesday begins the same way with a 30% chance of snow and an expected high near 37. Things calm down Wednesday night with a low of around 24.

Thursday will have more seasonable temperatures with a high of 42 and low of 24 before they become bone-chilling on Friday.

MORE:York County's poverty rate is 9.2%. Reducing that figure is a challenge.

MORE:County prison used force on inmates nearly 300 times in both 2021, 2022 — and that's an improvement

MORE:Suspect in group home homicide arraigned

A high of around 29 on a what is expected to be a blustery Friday leads into a low near 8 Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s on Saturday with a high near 25 and a low near 20 before a warm up on Sunday. The high Sunday will be near 43 with a low near 30 Sunday night.