Private services planned for Jon and Tim Kinsley, victims of avalanche

The family of Jon and Tim Kinsley, local business executives and philanthropists killed in an avalanche last week, plan to hold private memorial services — but said the public is welcome to make donations in their honor.

"The vast outpouring of support we have received over the past week as our family grieves the untimely deaths of Jon and Tim has been overwhelming," Kinsley Enterprises CEO Rob Kinsley said Tuesday, in a written statement. "We are comforted by the daily stories and fond memories being shared and immensely proud of the ways Jon and Tim impacted our community."

The family appreciates the support and request to be given privacy while morning, he said, and they thank those who reached out about making memorial contributions in the late brothers names.

Jon, 59, an executive with Kinsley Enterprises, and Tim, 57, president of Kinsley Properties, died while on a ski trip in British Columbia. Their passing led to an outpouring of grief from the community. They were dug out of the snow on Jan. 23 and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

CBC Radio-Canada reported that five people died in avalanches across British Columbia in January, including experienced skiers, due in part to a weak layer of sugar-like ice crystals beneath this year's snow pack.

"It's just a perfect combination of things to build a weak base," Ryan Buhler, Avalanche Canada's forecast program supervisor, told the CBC. "It's catching people by surprise."

Gifts in the memory of Jon can be directed to Penn-Mar Human Service at the Penn-Mar Foundation, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland Maryland 21053. Gifts in the memory of Tim can be be directed to the York County Community Foundation for the Tim and Anne Kinsley Family Fund at www.yccf.org or to 14 West Market Street, York, PA 17401.

"As a family, we again thank you for your well wishes, prayers, and blessings," Rob Kinsley said.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.