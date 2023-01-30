Six more weeks of winter? York County's Groundhog Day events will decide

Will we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring?

In celebration of Groundhog Day on Thursday, here are several events scheduled in and around York County.

Most notably, Punxsutawney Phil will be celebrating Groundhog Day at 6 a.m. in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.

For York County residents who can't make it there in person, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a livestream with the coverage at www.visitpa.com/live-stream-phils-prediction.

For an event a little more local, York County residents might be familiar with the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge celebration featuring Poor Richard.

In addition to delivering a prognosis from Poor Richard, the annual ceremony includes new members of the lodge dressing in a bib and bonnet and planting a smooch on Poor Richard — a stuffed groundhog.

Festivities will begin at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the York Elks Lodge, 223 N. George St., with the prediction happening at 7:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

Dover Township, too, will be celebrating Groundhog Day with Dover Doug.

The event is scheduled at 7 a.m. Thursday at Lehr Park, 3700 Davidsburg Road, according to Dover Township Recreation's website. Breakfast will be served immediately afterward in the Dover Community Building.