State inspector dings hotel's food handling
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 1/21/2023
QUALITY INN & SUITES - 2600 E MARKET - YORK, PA 17402
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed raw eggs stored on the top shelf of the upright cooler, over cooked sausage, in the back prep area.
- Observed a case of corn flakes stored directly on the floor in back room, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
- Observed peeling paint on the ceiling over the hand-wash sink/prep area in the back room and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
- Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in two upright coolers in the back two rooms equipment.
- Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.
- Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration
- Waffle maker, assorted utensils stored in containers and on a screened rack, three trays for pastries/bread/rolls, a food contact surfaces, and in the self-serve area, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- The hand-wash sink in the banquet area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed dried oranges, sauces, and other food in the sink.
- Observed employee washing dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.
- Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.
- Observed single-service, single-use articles (a case of plastic souffle' cups) stored in prep/cook area, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.