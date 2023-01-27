More wintry precipitation in forecast for week ahead

A somewhat good weekend weather-wise will lead to what could be a wet, wintry week in York County according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a partly sunny Friday, with a high near 37 and a low near 28, Saturday will be partly sunny and bit warmer — a high of 48 and a low of 34.

Precipitation crawls into the forecast Sunday with a 30% chance of showers during the day. The high temperature is expected to be near 48 and the low should be 36.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 48 and a low of 30.

On Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance of snow before 1 p.m. A wintry mix enters the picture Tuesday night, with a 60% chance of rain and snow before a 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39 and a low near 27.

There’s a 50% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain Wednesday, which should see a high of near 39 and a low of 23.