Volunteers fan out across York County, looking for unhoused residents

As three women in a jeep pulled up to Motel 6 off Arsenal Road, they scanned the parking lot and trees for any sign of someone living there.

“I don’t see anyone,” said Amanda Harden, director of Valley Youth House's York and Lancaster housing programs. Front passenger Laura Westover agreed while backseat passenger Lindsay Perez kept looking.

Harden and Westover noted signs someone lived there — a tarp, mattress and laundry basket with some trash strewn nearby — but no one was there during their visit.

People can become unhoused for a number of reasons, ranging from health problems to not being able to afford housing. Some might live in their cars, while others live in tents that aren't made for long-term.

MORE:York County finalizes two labor contracts; child welfare office remains

MORE:At least 16 shots fired in basketball court slaying, police say

MORE:New regulation targets PFAS 'forever chemicals': What you need to know

The three women were one of the teams that traversed the county for people to interview for the annual Point in Time Count, a national event where people record how many unsheltered live in a community. The count, which helps allocate resources to the unhoused community, started Wednesday night with shelter staff documenting how many used the facilities. Teams went out Thursday to check cars and under bridges for those who didn't shelter.

Before this team started, Harden warned Westover and Perez they may not encounter anyone because of the snow and rain that hit York County Wednesday.

"The hope is that they got to a shelter, especially after the weather yesterday," Harden, a longtime count veteran, said.

The director, who has volunteered for the count for the last seven years, has been helping teens for 16 years because she wants to help them.

“Help them see their future, see where they can go and their past doesn’t have to be — how they are defined,” she said.

>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Westover, who works as the York County Probation Services supervisor, is curious as to why the count was done in January. She and Harden agreed it is more likely for the unhoused community to find shelter during the winter, especially when the weather was bad — between code blue shelters and loved ones who will open their doors. Westover also wants to know what the real number will look like on a good weather day.

This data helps the government decide what level of funding an area needs. For example, if York had a higher unhoused population than others, it may be eligible for less funding.

“I think that it’s worse than it's ever been,” Harden said about the unhoused population numbers.

Harden pointed out how important that funding is. Valley Youth House helps anywhere between 55 and 60 people because of a grant that is now running out.

"And there’s nothing to replace it,” she said.

The hope is the count will show there is a need for the funding and proof the funding is helping.

Deirdre Jeffers, 32, York City, who was unhoused for about a year when she was 18, thinks the count is ridiculous and unnecessary.

“Because it's going to be more than what it is,” she said, adding there still won't be enough supplies for those in need.

During the drive, they swapped stories from their employment or previous counts.

When Harden drove up to another motel, she recalled a team found a tent perched on a ledge behind the hotel one year while searching the ledge. The team never found anyone to interview, which Perez took as a good sign: They might have taken shelter or were using local meal services.

This was Perez and Westover's second count each.

More:Unhoused in York: Wrongfully convicted, Ernie saw life through rose-colored glasses

More:Unhoused in York: At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets

More:Unhoused in York: The daily struggle of being homeless and HIV-positive

Perez, another Valley Youth House staffer, got involved for similar reasons as Harden. She participates in the count because she believes in "stepping outside of your lane." She said doing this helps her network with other people trying to help, which can assist her with her clients.

For Westover, she got involved for a few reasons, such as trying to show the community the probations department isn't an arm of law enforcement.

“I think everybody sees probation as an arm of law enforcement,” she said. “And when probation comes, bad things happen.”

Rather, she wanted to show, the department wants to help people and give them the tools they need.

She and her husband Kevin, who is a York City Fire Captain, joined the count last year because they both see many people in need and wanted to help.

The last reason was that Westover was homeless about a decade ago. When she was pregnant with her son, she had some medical problems and had to give up her apartment.

“And for the first two years of my son’s life, we literally couch-surfed,” Westover said. “We didn’t have a home of our own.”

MORE:Police seek men who placed skimming device on York County ATM

MORE:York County woman, facing $1M embezzlement allegations, heads to court

MORE:Coroner: West Manchester family 'pre-planned' their deaths

Now their lives are very different. Her son is preparing to go off to college soon and she is getting ready to graduate with her master’s degree in May.

Westover said it hurts to see people unsheltered.

>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

There isn't much affordable housing near York, Westover said. She questions how people can afford rent after learning her stepdaughter pays rent higher than Westover's own house mortgage.

In some ways, the count stirs up memories of her couch-surfing days.

“In other ways, it makes me grateful for the friend network that I had at the time,” she said.

If she didn’t have them, Westover said, her life would be very different. It's possible she'd be part of numbers she's out here counting.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.