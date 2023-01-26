Police seek men who placed skimming device on York County ATM

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for two men who placed a skimming device on an ATM at convenience store in Manchester Township.

The ATM is located inside a Sheetz in the 200 block of Arsenal Road. The two suspects placed the skimming device in the ATM just after 11 a.m. Jan. 18. According to police, the ATM had an error code and became inoperable on Jan. 19.

A repairman brought in to service the machine found the skimming device while making the repair. Skimmers are put on such things as an ATM thieves can steal card information and PIN numbers.

York Libraries sweetens up Library Lovers Month with chocolate events

Police ID two killed in Lower Chanceford Township head-on collision

COVID deaths on the rise in York County, but new cases remain steady

Police say it is unknown if anyone that used the ATM after the skimming device was installed have become victims of theft.

If you can identify either of the suspects pictured you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or Email tips@nycrpd.org. Case # 2023-002810.