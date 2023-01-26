New details in crash that killed two in Lower Chanceford Township

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Lower Chanceford Township.

A 43-year-old man and a 77-year-old man died at the scene of the crash in the 3800 block of Delta Road near Bridgeton Road, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle driven by the 43-year-old man was headed south on Delta Road (Route 74) just before 2 p.m. when a northbound vehicle driven by a woman crossed the center line and collided with the 43-year-old's vehicle head on, the coroner's office stated. The 77-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the woman.

Both men were wearing the seatbelts at the time of the accident, but both died at the scene. The condition of the woman driving the northbound vehicle was not known.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the accident.

An autopsy on both men is scheduled for this week, the coroner’s office said.