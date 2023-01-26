Police ID two killed in Lower Chanceford Township head-on collision

Two men killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Lower Chanceford Township have been identified.

Andrew Smucker, 43, and Benuel Smucker, 77, of Lancaster were killed when their vehicle was hit head on in the 3800 block of Delta Road near Bridgeton Road, Pennsylvania State Police Troop J Public Information Officer James Grothey said.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when Samantha Hilker, 20, of York County lost control of her vehicle and veered into the southbound lane and collided with the vehicle driven by Andrew Smucker.

Both men, who were wearing seatbelts, died at the scene, Grothey said. Hilker was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and is currently in critical condition, Grothey said.

An autopsy on both men is scheduled for this week, the coroner’s office said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated one of the men killed was in the northbound vehicle.