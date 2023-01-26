Blustery Thursday to follow snowy Wednesday

After a snowy Wednesday, York County residents will have to deal with high wind on Thursday.

Snowfall amounts of over 3 inches fell on portions of York County Wednesday, said Kevin Fitzgerald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Siddonsburg, which is in Monaghan Township, had 3.5 inches, while Valley Green, which is in Newberry Township, had 3.2 inches, Fitzgerald said.

Hallam had 2.1 inches of snow, while Loganville had a one-inch accumulation of snow, Fitzgerald said. New Salem had one inch as well.

Rain that followed the snowfall washed away most of that accumulation by Wednesday night.

The snow will now be replaced by wind Thursday.

Gusts as high as 37 mph are possible Thursday, which should see a high of 44 degrees. The winds die down Thursday night as temperatures fall to around 29 degrees.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next few days:

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 47. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible.

Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: It will be cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Monday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: There is a 60% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.