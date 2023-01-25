Wolf, Perry, other York leaders remember Kinsley brothers, who died in avalanche in Canada

York-area politicians and other leaders expressed condolences Tuesday after hearing of the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley.

The Kinsleys, leaders of Kinsley Enterprises, were killed Monday in an avalanche in British Columbia, Canada. Jon Kinsley had been an executive at Kinsley Enterprises and the previous president of Kinsley Construction. Tim Kinsley was the president of Kinsley Properties.

"The Kinsley family has been pillar in York County. Tim and Jon gave generously to many causes to better the community," former Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. Wolf, of Mount Wolf, sent his deepest condolences to the family and said he is saddened by the loss of the brothers.

MORE:Jon and Tim Kinsley, leaders in Kinsley Companies, killed in avalanche: report

MORE:Wednesday brings a winter weather alert for York County

MORE:Local college sports roundup: Trinity Thomas continues to lead No. 2 Florida gymnastics

MORE:Kennard-Dale bowling coach emphasizes mental aspect of game

Other prominent figures and organizations in York County also issued statements remembering the Kinsleys.

"Just heartbroken to learn that our dear friends and wonderful York business leaders Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, were killed after being caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke, British Columbia," U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, said in a Facebook post. "It is absolutely impossible to put words to this, but please join me in sending love, strength, and prayers to their families, colleagues, and friends as they celebrate their lives and mourn their deaths. RIP, gentlemen, you will be deeply missed."

The York Revolution also expressed condolences on Facebook Tuesday evening.

"The Kinsley family is a founding member of the Revolution community ownership group, and we are shocked to hear of this loss to York. Tim and Jon, along with the entire Kinsley family, are a testament to community entrepreneurship, leadership, and commitment. Tim and Jon will be very sorely missed," the post said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The brothers were on a backcountry heli-ski trip, in which adventurers use a helicopter to reach remote areas. The Kinsleys were caught in an avalanche around 2:45 p.m. Monday with their guide, who survived, according to Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Avalanche Canada told the CBC that snowpack was unusually weak and left the area highly susceptible to avalanches. British Columbia Coroners Services are leading the investigation.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.