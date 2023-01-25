Two killed in York County crash: Police

Staff report

Two people were killed in a crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. in Lower Chanceford Township, according to state police.

When troopers arrived at the scene on Delta Road near Bridgeton Road, they found that two people had died in the two-vehicle crash.

Roads in the area will be shut down for several hours while police investigate the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more information.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the crash happened in Lower Chanceford Township.

