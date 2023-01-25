Three found dead in West Manchester Twp. home: Coroner

Three people were found dead at a home in West Manchester Township on Wednesday morning, officials said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed the number while the investigation into the situation is underway. She said her office plans to release information later on social media.

The bodies were found after West Manchester Township Police initially responded to a critical incident, apparently at a home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.

Police Chief John Snyder said officers had responded to a call to conduct a welfare check around 10:30 a.m.

He declined to confirm any further information.

"I'm not going to get into any details," Snyder said.

The York County 911 webcad showed emergency responders were at the scene since shortly after 11 a.m.

The house at the address was a brick, split-level structure at the corner of Loman and Derry Road. Several footprint paths could still be seen in the lingering snow trailing across the yard by Wednesday evening.

Police said in an earlier statement there was no danger to the public.

"We want to make sure the public knows that there is no present danger," the statement said.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more information as it becomes available.