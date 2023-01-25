Speed limits reduced on highways in York and surrounding counties as snow falls

With snow covering roadways all over the area, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on major roads in York and surrounding counties.’

Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph on I-83 and Route 30 as well as I-81 and I-283 and Routes 15, 22, 222, 283, 322 and 581, according to PennDOT District 8 spokesperson Dave Thompson.

PennDOT is advising that commercial vehicles stay in the right lane of these roadways while the speed restriction is in place. Speed limits will be reduced on other roadways as conditions warrant.

Roadways are continuing to be treated by PennDOT to help clear the accumulation of snow. Although this is occurring, motorists should remain alert for areas of ice and snow.

Plows will be out until all roads are clear, according to PennDOT.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks and never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter material.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.