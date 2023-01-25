Weather-related closings and delays in York County

Few York County area school districts will be closed or delay classes Wednesday due to the expected winter weather heading to the county, while most senior centers will be closed.

Schools adjusting schedules:

Northern York County School District will be closed Wednesday.

Crispus Attucks Charter School in York City will have a virtual learning day due to the weather.

The York City School District will dismiss classes at noon, and students will be assigned asynchronous work for the remainder portion of the school day.

Senior citizens centers that will be closed Wednesday include:

Golden Connections Community Center in Red Lion

Heritage Senior Center in Dover

Northeastern Senior Center in Mount Wolf

Susquehanna Area Senior Center in Craley

The York Housing Authority in York City will be opening at 9 a.m.