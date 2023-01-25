Coroner called to 'critical incident' in West Manchester Township
LOCAL

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a "critical incident" in West Manchester Township.

Fire police have been at a site on Loman Avenue in the township since shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the York County 911 webcad.

West Manchester Township Police said in a statement that they were investigating the incident.

"We want to make sure the public knows that there is no present danger," police said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more information as it becomes available.

