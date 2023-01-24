Winter weather advisory issued for York County Wednesday

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in State College for York County Wednesday.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. with mixed precipitation expected with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. The highest snowfall totals are expected to be north of Route 30.

The wintry mix is expected to impact the area before 1 p.m. and then turn to rain later in the day. There is a 100% chance of precipitation expected. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are also expected. The high temperature should be 39 and the low 36.

The winter storm will impact road conditions, the weather service said, and commuters should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.

The mixed precipitation will transition to rain by the afternoon, the weather service said. A quarter to half an inch of precipitation is expected Wednesday night. Wind gusts up to 24 mph are expected.

Tuesday will be the calm before the wintry mix, with a high of 43 and a low of 30. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the rest of the week:

Thursday: There is a 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 42, and breezy, with a west wind between 17 and 26 mph blowing, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Thursday night: It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 27.

Friday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: It will be cloudy, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night: There is a 30% chance of light rain. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 35.