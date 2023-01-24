Man killed in Conewago Township crash Saturday identified

A 41-year-old man killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Conewago Township has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Jesse Wayne Davis, of the 6900 block of Bull Road in Dover Township, was killed in the wreck that occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Bull Road.

An autopsy on Davis was completed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, but the cause and manner of death are pending additional tests.

Davis was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by a relative, according to the coroner’s report. The vehicle was traveling north on Bull Road when the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot and lost control. The vehicle ended up on the driver’s side in a culvert at the entrance to the Dollar General.

Davis, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northern York County Regional Police investigated the accident.