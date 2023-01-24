Jon and Tim Kinsley, leaders in Kinsley Companies, killed in avalanche: report

Brothers Jon and Tim Kinsley, who led Kinsley Companies, died in an avalanche while skiing in British Columbia on Monday, Patrick Kinsley said on behalf of the family.

Jon Kinsley was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises and the previous president of Kinsley Construction. Tim Kinsley was the president of Kinsley Properties.

The brothers were on a backcountry heli-ski trip, in which adventurers use a helicopter to reach remote areas. The Kinsleys were caught in an avalanche around 2:45 p.m. with their guide, who survived, according to Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time," family spokesperson Patrick Kinsley said, in an emailed statement. "We know their presence as dedicated leaders in our organization and the community will be immensely missed by many and we are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire Kinsley family manages this loss.”

Avalanche Canada told the CBC that snowpack was unusually weak and left the area highly susceptible to avalanches. British Columbia Coroners Services are leading the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.