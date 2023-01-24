How much snow could York County see from latest winter storm?

Some portions of York County can expect up to 2 inches of snow to fall as a winter storm heads into Pennsylvania from the west on Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nicholas Beaty said to expect snowfall as the storm arrives in the early morning hours.

“It will start off with the snow,” Beaty said. “It will be snow, maybe with a little rain mixed in, up until early afternoon. It will have a mixture of rain and sleet, a wintry mix, from early afternoon into early evening. It will be rain after 4 p.m. down there in York County. You will be pretty much out of the woods for wintry mix or snow after that.”

Western portions of the county would be first to experience snowfall around 5 a.m., Beaty said. Southeastern portions of the county, he said, would see some snowfall between 5 and 7 a.m.

Northern York County could see the most snowfall, up to two inches, Beaty said, with lower portions of York County seeing around half an inch.

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in State College for York County from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, with mixed precipitation expected.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 25 mph coming along with it. A high temperature of around 39 degrees is forecast.

The winter storm will impact road conditions, the weather service said, and commuters should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.

The mixed precipitation will transition to rain by the afternoon, with a low of around 36 degrees by evening. A quarter to half an inch of precipitation is expected Wednesday night. Wind gusts up to 24 mph are expected.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the rest of the week:

Thursday: There is a 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 42, and breezy, with a west wind between 17 and 26 mph blowing, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Thursday night: It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 27.

Friday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: It will be cloudy, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: There is a 30% chance of light rain. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 35.