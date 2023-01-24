Community Progress Council relocates Red Lion clinic: What you need to know

A prominent Red Lion nonprofit, the Community Progress Council, has relocated its clinic for women, children and infants.

The Red Lion-based facility moved permanently to Windsor Manor Elementary School in November, a strategic move to house those services in the same location as its "Head Start" classrooms. The nonprofit cited the transition to help families connect with supportive services and one-on-one coaching.

“This relocation for our WIC clinic will help to reduce barriers our families may experience in accessing services that can empower them toward self-sufficiency," said Robin Rohrbaugh, President and CEO of Community Progress Council.

The Community Progress Council services, now located at 2110 Windsor Road, will be open for appointments as follows:

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except

2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month; and

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month

Community Progress Council services all of York County, and offers Women, Infants, and Children appointments at clinics in York City, Hanover, Shrewsbury, Lewisberry, Delta, Red Lion, Dover, and Dillsburg.

Find a full list of locations online at www.yorkcpc.org.