Central Pennsylvania is a hub for human trafficking. What can we do about it?

York, Lancaster and Dauphin counties account for more than a third of human-trafficking offenses statewide, according to data compiled by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Prosecuting such crime, which involves manipulating victims into engaging sex acts and other types of labor, is difficult due to secrecy and stigma.

"It's a real problem in our area," said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster County, at a recent roundtable event that included the district attorneys for York and Lancaster counties, Dave Sunday and Heather Adams, as part of a monthlong effort to raise awareness to the issue.

According to the state data, Lancaster accounted for 30% of offenses — although Smucker noted that most of those emerged from a single investigation. York County accounted for 5% and Dauphin saw 4% of statewide offenses.

Statewide, involuntary servitude — holding the individual in duress through force, debt coercion or physical constraint — accounted for 48% of human trafficking-related charges. Another 18% involved the recruitment or solicitation of trafficked individuals while 14% of offenses involved the trafficking of minors.

Non-profit organizations that work to prevent human trafficking and help victims, like ZOE International and Camphill-based Greenlight Operation were at the discussion to offer input on how trafficking happens and what the victims go through.

The target age for victims is as young as 14 years old, Smucker said, who are often young girls but also boys. Traffickers often use social media to find victims and advertise sexual services, Adams said.

In addition to ongoing work to prevent trafficking and rescue and help victims, other ways to prevent trafficking were discussed. One of these was addressing front businesses like massage parlors that traffickers use, Smucker said. This would potentially require legislation to provide more inspections of these businesses.

During the discussion he learned some counties in the state get additional resources from the federal level for overtime that officers working to stop trafficking may accrue.

On Jan. 28 the YWCA is hosting the Red Sand Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cherry Lane in York City. The project utilizes red sand that is poured into sidewalk cracks to highlight the need to prevent victims of trafficking and abuse from "falling through the cracks."

The YWCA offers services for victims of human trafficking like emergency shelter, trauma counseling and intensive care management.

Sand will be poured at Cherry Lane and along W. Market St. and Beaver St. Participants are encouraged to take photos and post them to social media with the hashtags #RedSandProjects and #YWCAYORK.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services, there are some resources already available. Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or suspects that someone else is can do the following:

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

Call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Text the letters "Befree" or the numbers 233733 to reach the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

If you suspect that human trafficking activity is present in your community, you may report a tip online.

Contact the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) at 1-800-692-7445.

