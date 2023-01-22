Man dies in crash on Bull Road

Staff report

A crash Saturday afternoon on Bull Road claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.

The driver of a vehicle reportedly was heading north around 3 p.m. when he made a sudden turn into the parking lot of the Dollar General at 3457 Bull Road, near the line between Dover Township and Conewago Township, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The driver lost control and the vehicle ended up in a culvert. The driver was extricated and taken to a hospital, the coroner reported. The 41-year-old man in the front passenger seat was found dead at the scene.

His name has been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.