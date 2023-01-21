LOCAL

Rain and snow in York County's forecast

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

York County can expect a cloudy, windy Saturday, with a high of 43 and a low of 28, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Sunday's forecast calls for rain throughout the day, which should see a high temperature near 40 and a low near 34. 

There's a chance of rain on Monday. The start of the work week should see a high near 43 and a low of around 27, with gusty wind.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45 and a low of 29.

There is a chance of snow, freezing rain and a rain mix before 1 p.m. Wednesday, when it should change to all rain. The high temperature is expected to be 47 and the low 29. 

Snowflakes are expected to fall Wednesday in York County.

Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 40 and a low of around 26. 

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 40. 