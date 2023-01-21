Rain and snow in York County's forecast

York County can expect a cloudy, windy Saturday, with a high of 43 and a low of 28, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Sunday's forecast calls for rain throughout the day, which should see a high temperature near 40 and a low near 34.

There's a chance of rain on Monday. The start of the work week should see a high near 43 and a low of around 27, with gusty wind.

Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

More details emerge in death of missing Red Lion man

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45 and a low of 29.

There is a chance of snow, freezing rain and a rain mix before 1 p.m. Wednesday, when it should change to all rain. The high temperature is expected to be 47 and the low 29.

Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 40 and a low of around 26.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 40.