Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

York County Regional Police are seeking help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Joseph Harrell III of Spring Grove was last seen in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland. Gwynn Oak is an unincorporated area of Baltimore, Maryland.

Harrell is 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

MORE:More details emerge in death of missing Red Lion man

MORE:Red Cross honors Shrewsbury YMCA employee for swift lifesaving action

MORE:Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment in Dante Mullinix's death

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. Those with tips can remain anonymous.