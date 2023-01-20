York receives more than $1 million for water conservation projects

York County is receiving $1.2 million in state grants for three waterway and watershed restoration projects.

The York County Rail Trail Authority is receiving the largest of the local Growing Greener Plus grants — $793,446 — to restore Oil Creek in the western part of the county.

The creek is currently an eroded channel that occasionally washes out the nearby railway, according to Gwen Loose, the authority's executive director.

MORE:Residents mobilize against industrial development near historic cemetery

MORE:Springettsbury woman battles rare 'suicide disease,' runs support group to help other sufferers

MORE:State police look for missing Red Lion man

The project will make the creek wider and shallower and add new plant life, she said.

In Manchester Township, a $256,554 grant money will be used for a stormwater and stream restoration study, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which administers the Growing Greener Plus program.

The project is handled through a public-private partnership between the township, Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene and Stillmeadow Farms Home Owner Association, township manager Tim James said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

This study will look at issues like flooding in the watershed that ends at Stillmeadow Park. It will examine the hydraulics of the area with a goal toward better water distribution and quality, James said. There is no set timeline for when the study will be complete, he said, but it will likely be several months.

Over in Hanover Borough, $139,336 in grant money is going to the borough's storm water authority storm water management and floodplain retrofitting, the DEP said.

To learn more about the Growing Greener Plus program and see other grant winners, visit the DEP website: https://www.dep.pa.gov/Citizens/GrantsLoansRebates/Growing-Greener/Pages/default.aspx.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.