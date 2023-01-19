Rain and wind for York County on Thursday, ice and snow in the forecast

Get those umbrellas out and hold on tight.

York County will be rainy and windy over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in State College, with some wintry weather possible early next week.

It starts with 100% chance of wet stuff Thursday, with a high near 43. Precipitation amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Winds will be blowing between 6 and 11 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

There is a 60% chance of rain before 4 a.m. Thursday night, with less than a tenth of an inch of additional precipitation possible. The low will be around 40 degrees, with a wind blowing between 9 to 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 45 degrees. Westerly winds blowing between 14 and 20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 33 mph.

Winds continue to blow Friday night between 14 and 17 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph. A low of around 31 degrees is expected.

Saturday will be breezy as well, with winds between 10 and 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Winds calm down Saturday night, with a low around 27.

Rain is expected to come back Sunday after 1 p.m., with a 70% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41.

Those rain chances continue into Sunday night, mainly before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Here is the National Weather Service’s outlook for the first part of next week:

Monday: It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 42.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: There is a 40% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high near 40.