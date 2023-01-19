'Excessive filth,' bad plumbing, outdated food found as five eateries cited by inspectors

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 1/12/2023

FAMOUS HOT WEINER 3 - 2179 YORK CROSSING DR - YORK, PA

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. (CORRECTED)

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. (HAND WASH TEMPERATURES)

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food employee observed in kitchen area behind, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms.

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

The handwash sinks located in Food Prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Inspection Violations: 1/10/2023

COUNTRY VIEW FARM MARKET - 2680 DELTA RD. - BROGUE, PA

The Person in Charge does not have demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed both slicers in the deli area not being cleaned at a frequency to control bacteria growth.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the deli area.

Observed Milkshake equipment, in deli area, with an accumulation of food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed plumbing at hand sink in the deli area disconnected and in need of repair. Faucet on the hand sink is leaking and spraying water when turned on.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed deli area three compartment sink leaking at the bottom PVC piping and in need of repair.

Observed chemicals stored on the same shelf and commingled with food and food packaging in the deli area. Chemicals need to be stored separate and away from food and food packaging.

Observed fan grates within dairy walk-in refrigerator units are soiled with large accumulation of static dust and in need of cleaning.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (lunchmeat and cheese, located in the deli case, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Inspection Violations: 1/10/2023

MCDONALD'S #01616 - 380 MEMORY LN. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed wiping cloths in unclean condition in container of freshly mixed sanitizer solution.

Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but raw shell eggs with use or discard by 2:22 a.m. were observed being used at 7:30 a.m. 18 eggs were discarded. Sliced tomatoes with sticker stating use by 11:25 p.m. 1/9 observed in use at 7:15 a.m. 1/10.

The drive through soda machine equipment has an accumulation of food residue on non-food contact surfaces.

Cleaned and sanitized stirrer spoons located in frappe machine area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

Food thermometer is not scaled to measure to +/- 2°F.

Food employees observed in cooks line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, and beard covers.

Frappe machine dispensing nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have heavy accumulation of dried sticky food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Wiping cloth chlorine sanitizer solution was 0 ppm rather than 50 - 100 as stated on manufacturers use direction.

Water (used to spray flat grill between frying items) was stored in a container previously used to store Cleaner/Disinfectant, a toxic or poisonous substance.

Food facility is using Chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of greater than 200ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Inspection Violations: 1/5/2023

BUTTERCREAM DREAM BAKERY - 1510 W. MARKET ST. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to storage of utensils, protecting foods from contamination, proper storage of chemicals.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in three basin sink, bakery, ingredient storage, and stove area.

Observed all equipment, in bakery/kitchen/ware washing areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed cooking equipment / pans, in the bakery/kitchen/ware washing areas, with encrusted flour and soil accumulation.

Observed non-food contact linens in all areas of the food facility, with excessive filth and food residue.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Food dispensing utensil in icing(s) non-potentially hazardous food observed stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container.

Sponges observed in the three-basin sink and being used clean food contact surfaces.

Bulk food container lids are cracked, chipped and broken, do not protect food from contamination and are not easily cleaned.

Underside of mixer motor house on four mixers (surface directly over mixing bowl, a food contact surfaces, observed to have food residue and are not clean to sight and touch.

Trash receptacles are not durable, cleanable, leak proof, and/or rodent and insect resistant. Paper bag directly on the floor is being used as trash receptacle in the stove area.

Mops / Brooms stored in dry storage shelving area, with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils.

An open employee's beverage container (screw capped variety) was observed in bakery area.

Food Employees foods and drinks are intermingled with foods intended for use or sale.

Observed icings, powdered sugar, cocoa unprotected in bakery area which is subject to potential contamination.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Observed soiled linens store in ware washing area which may contaminate food, utensils, or equipment.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Working containers of cleaner / sanitizers and Lime Away, hand sanitizer are stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the ware washing, baking and food storage areas.

Manual ware washing equipment observed with buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in bakery area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

Maintenance supplies such as wires, switch plate covers, tools, etc. are stored on food and food equipment shelving in the ware washing and bakery areas.

Old unused equipment stored in all non-public areas, should be removed from food facility.

All non-public areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Observed blankets, household linens, books, paper, notebooks, decorations, cleaning supplies, bookbags, clothing, etc. stored throughout non-public areas of the food facility with foods, food supplies, and equipment.

Inspection Violations: 1/5/2023

HANOVER BEVERAGE OUTLET - 1307 BALTIMORE ST. - HANOVER, PA