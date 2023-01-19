Coroner seeks family of Dover Township man

The York County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family or next of kin for a man in his 80s who died recently.

The coroner’s office is seeking information about the family of Alan G. Vogt, who resided in Dover Township.

If anyone has information regarding any family members, they are asked to contact the York County Coroner’s Office at 717-840-7617.

