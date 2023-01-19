Coroner ID's man killed in crash in northern York County

A man who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Washington Township has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Larry Cook, 69, of Washington Township, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:56 p.m. following the crash the in the area of Roland Road and Hoffman Road. He lived in the first block of Country View Court, according to the coroner's report.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m., and Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey, spokesperson for Troop J, Cook was stopped on Roland Road at the intersection with Baltimore Pike. Cook attempted to continue east through the intersection onto Hoffman Road and was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on Baltimore Pike. The collision caused the Cook's car to overturn.

An autopsy completed Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown determined that Cook died as a result of blunt force injuries received in the accident, a coroner’s office report said.

Grothey said the other driver involved in the crash was taken to York WellSpan Hospital for evaluation of his injuries.