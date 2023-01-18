State police look for missing Red Lion man

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Red Lion man who was last seen in Lancaster County on Saturday.

Daniel Hesketh, 38, reportedly left his residence at 126 First Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to state troopers. He was last sighted at noon Saturday in Colerain Township.

Hesketh drives a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta that has damage on the drivers side and a small tire replacing one of the front tires, police said. The license plate registration is LFZ8544.

Anyone with information on Hesketh's location should contact the state police at 717-428-1011.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.