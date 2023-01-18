Coroner identifies man and woman who died in separate fires in York County

A York County man and woman who died in separate house fires Monday afternoon have been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Dale Ahmuty, 71, of Peach Bottom Township, and Bonnie Myers, 72, of Warrington Township, died in separate house fires just hours apart.

Ahmuty died after a fire broke out in his home on the first block of Juniper Road. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Ahmuty was found by emergency responders, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m.

The coroner’s office said the manner and cause of death will death will be determined after additional testing.

Myers died after a fire broke out in her home in the 1300 block of Roundtop Road just after 3 p.m. Myers was found dead, but according the coroner’s office it was unclear if she died from a medical event that occurred during the fire or if she succumbed from inhaling smoke from the fire. Further testing will be completed by the coroner’s office to determine the cause and the manner of death.

Fire officials and Pennsylvania State Police officials said the fire started in the home’s garage.

Both fires are being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s office. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey, spokesperson for Troop J, said that although the cause of both fires is under investigation, they are not believed to be suspicious in nature.

No autopsies will be performed on Ahmuty or Myers, but routine toxicology exams will be done.