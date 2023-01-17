Woman found dead after Warrington Township fire

A 72-year-old woman was found dead following a house fire in Warrington Township on Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Roundtop Road just after 3 p.m., according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.

The woman was found dead at the scene. The coroner’s office said it was unclear if the woman died from a medical event that occurred during the fire or if she succumbed from inhaling too much smoke from the fire.

York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the scene to certify the death. The woman was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m.

The coroner’s office will conduct further testing to determine the cause and manner of death. No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology exam will be done.

MORE:Man dies in Peach Bottom Township fire

MORE:'If you can’t be a sun, be a star': MLK Dinner celebrates children as future of York

MORE:Man dies at York Hospital after head-on collision

Police and fire personnel reported that the fire broke out in the garage of the residence, the coroner’s report said.

Pennsylvania State Police was the investigating police agency at the scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

The woman’s identity will be released after her family is notified, the coroner's report said.