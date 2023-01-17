Wet week likely for York County

A wet week is likely for York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It starts with a 40% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Tuesday, which should see a high temperature near 47 degrees and a low of around 40.

Wednesday's high temperature is expected to be 53 and the low 38. Westerly winds will blow between 6 and 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 50% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Wednesday night.

More rain is likely on Thursday, which should have a high temperature of 50 and a low of around 40 degrees.

Here’s the weather service’s outlook for the weekend ahead:

Friday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: There is a 40% chance of rain and snow. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.