Man killed in two-vehicle crash in northern York County

A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Washington Township.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of Roland Road and Hoffman Road.

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, the man's vehicle was hit by a second vehicle going southbound on the Baltimore Pike (Route 194). That vehicle hit the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by the 69-year-old, and he died at the scene.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:56 p.m. Deputy coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the scene and certified the death.

The man’s name was not immediately released pending the notification of his family.

MORE:Wet week likely for York County

MORE:Woman found dead after Warrington Township fire

MORE:Man dies in Peach Bottom Township fire

The condition of the other driver was not known, the report said.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of death.