Man dies in Peach Bottom Township fire
A 71-year-old man died in a house fire Monday afternoon in Peach Bottom Township.
Fire crews were dispatched to the first block of Juniper Road just after 5 p.m. The man was found dead by emergency crews not long after arriving at the scene, according to a report by the York County Coroner’s Office.
Attempts by emergency crews to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:42 p.m.
York County Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill responded to the scene to certify the death.
Pennsylvania State Police is the investigating police agency, and a state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
The man’s identity was not immediately released.
No autopsy will be performed on the man, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.