Man dies in Peach Bottom Township fire

A 71-year-old man died in a house fire Monday afternoon in Peach Bottom Township.

Fire crews were dispatched to the first block of Juniper Road just after 5 p.m. The man was found dead by emergency crews not long after arriving at the scene, according to a report by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Attempts by emergency crews to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:42 p.m.

York County Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill responded to the scene to certify the death.

Pennsylvania State Police is the investigating police agency, and a state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

No autopsy will be performed on the man, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.