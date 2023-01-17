Four Chaplains to honor veteran foster parent and retired editor at annual breakfast

Sandra Lee Kearse-Stockton and James McClure will receive the Legion of Honor Award from the Four Chaplains' Memorial of York County during ceremonies May 10.

Kearse-Stockton and McClure will be honored during the Four Chaplains' Memorial Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in West Manchester Township.

Kearse-Stockton is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. A mentor to many, she and her husband have been foster parents to over 100 children. She also authored several books, including her most recent, “There Is Always Room for One More.”

McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record/York Sunday News and served as state editor for Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland for Gannett’s USA Today Network. He also is the author of seven books on York County history and the founder of the popular Retro York Facebook group. He is also a partner in the Witnessing York history website.

The guest speaker for the prayer breakfast will be Chaplain Major Sarah D. Schechter, the first female rabbi to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Having grown up in Manhattan, she enlisted on Sept. 12, 2001, the day after the terrorist attacks.

The Four Chaplains' Memorial of York County commemorates and honors the service of the four chaplains who sacrificed their lives on board the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester during World War II. One of them was York’s own Rabbi Alexander D. Goode.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the York community honoring the Four Chaplains’ legacy. The organization raises scholarship funds for students from the Alexander D. Goode school in York City.